Mission Point Resort offers full Mackinac Island experience with new adventures

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. — Mackinac Island is a favorite destination for so many reasons, from the horse and bike-centric transportation, to the history, to the fudge! Mission Point Resort hopes to give guests even more reason to visit and get a little more "island time" in their lives. The historic property offers everything guests have come to expect. Comfortable, pet friendly accommodations, plenty of indoor and outdoor games to keep the whole family engaged, several delicious dining options, a relaxing spa, plenty of event venues and a lot more.

New this season, Experiences for 2024! From cooking classes, to nature walks, crafts for kids and adults, the McCartney Years concerts, special themed dinners - there is something that will interest just about anyone. And while summer is the busy season, fall is a beautiful time to enjoy Mackinac Island and all Mission Point has to offer. The crowds get a little smaller, the weather a little cooler, and yet there's more of the same wonderful things happening through October.

