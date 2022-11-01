Come to the exclusive film viewing experience of "Mission: Joy" on November 3

Celebration Cinema, along with the Mosaic Film Experience and The Kaufman Interfaith Institute, presents the screening of Mission: Joy – Finding Happiness in Troubled Times on November 3.

The film documents the close friendship between two icons of peace, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, and His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Poignant, powerful, and practical, viewers can see never-before-seen footage of profound conversations and outrageous moments between these two fast friends.

The community screening will feature a conversation between Mosaic Film Experience Founder, Skot Welch, and award-winning photojournalist Jane Feldman about her personal story of working with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama.

The screening will be held at Celebration Cinema Studio Park at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 each.