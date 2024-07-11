Miss school book fairs? Book.ish on July 14 is a book fair for adults!

Book fairs are a highlight for elementary school students, so the fun and excitement they brought to us back then is coming back into adulthood for the second annual Book.ish on July 14.

Book.ish is a free community event for those 21 and older. From 12 to 3 p.m. at the Center for Community Transformation, walk through a reimagined Scholastic Bookfair to uplift the community through representation and accessibility.

Come shop books from We are Lit- a multicultural bookstore sharing stories of BIPOC and Marginalized communities. BIPOC vendors will be offering a wide range of products, and there will be entertainment with live performances and giveaways.

All proceeds from the event will benefit The Girl’s Choral Academy.

Register for the event on Eventbrite.

