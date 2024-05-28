Minecraft, most popular video game in the world, celebrates 15th anniversary!

Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all time with millions of players in every country and territory around the world. The game is celebrating its 15th anniversary with officially licensed pool floaties from Playview Brands.

From Creeper pool floats to building blocks, these toys promise to transform any fan's experience from screen ot backyard.

Playview Brands sent the Morning Mix team a creeper pool float, a giant grass block pool float, and the hostile mob head beach cubes to celebrate this huge milestone in the video game's history.

