Mind Body Baby holding grand opening for new collective space on August 4

Mind Body Baby is growing into a center to help mothers through every stage of having a baby like fertility, prenatal, postpartum, and more.

The Mind Body Baby Collective will host specialized classes, events, childcare, and educational workshops designed to build confidence in mothers' beautiful bodies and deepen their mindset of empowerment and strength.

The grand opening celebration is on August 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The day will include giveaways, a team meet and greet, tours of the new space, food and drink, kids activities, and more.

MindBodyBaby Collaborative is located at 2422 Burton St SE.

Learn more about the new space and the services they offer at MINDBODYBABY.org.

