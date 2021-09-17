Miller Auditorium releases 2021-22 season lineup

Broadway is coming back to the campus of Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo. The Miller Auditorium released its upcoming lineup of shows for the 2021-22 season:

WAITRESS: Feb. 22-23, 2022

Inspired by the film, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town. A baking contest and the town’s new doctor may offer her a fresh start, but Jenna must summon the strength to rebuild her own life. Don’t miss this uplifting celebration of friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Roald Dahl’s CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY: March 18-19, 2022

Roald Dahl’s amazing tale is now Kalamazoo’s golden ticket! It’s the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including “Pure Imagination,” “Candy Man,” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.

Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory… to a lucky few. That includes Charlie Bucket, whose bland life is about to burst with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination. Now’s your chance to experience the wonders of Wonka like never before – get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more, at this everlasting showstopper!

SUMMER: The Donna Summer’s Musical: April 15-16, 2022

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn’t know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer’s classic hits including “Love to Love You Baby,” “Bad Girls,” and “Hot Stuff,” this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

BLUE MAN GROUP: May 5-7, 2022

More than 35 million people around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is BLUE MAN GROUP and now it’s your turn! BLUE MAN GROUP returns to Kalamazoo for a limited engagement on their new North American tour. It’s everything you know and love about BLUE MAN GROUP – signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity, and quirky comedy – the men are still blue but the rest is all new! Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction, and hilarious absurdity, join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.

Others shows hitting the stage and gaining the spotlight this year include:

Storm Large: Holiday Ordeal Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 @ 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 @ 8 p.m. Letterkenny Live Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 @ 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 @ 8 p.m. That Golden Girls Show: A Puppet Parody Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2022 @ 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2022 @ 7:30 p.m. Menopause the Musical Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 @2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 @2 p.m. The Peking Acrobats Sunday, Mar. 20, 2022 @ 3 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 20, 2022 @ 3 p.m. Madagascar the Musical Tuesday, April 5, 2022 @ 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 @ 6:30 p.m. STOMP Thursday, April 28, 2022 @ 7:30 p.m.

To learn more about these shows and to purchase tickets, visit millerauditorium.com or call (269) 387-2300.

