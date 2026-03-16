Mike Morse Law Firm announces college basketball bracket challenge

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Mike Morse Law Firm is Michigan's Largest Injury Law Firm, fighting for cases both large and small. The firm has announced this year's "Mike Madness" bracket challenge, where college basketball fans can win up to $1 million if they have a perfect bracket.

If over 60 games are predicted correctly, there is a chance to win $25,000, and a first place finisher can win $10,000.

Applicants must be 21 or older to register online, and submissions must be complete by noon on Thursday, March 19 at the latest.

Mike sat down with Michelle to share more.

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