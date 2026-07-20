Michigan's Upper Peninsula brings healing through tragedy in new novel

Michigan is full of many hidden gems within nature, and the Upper Peninsula is certainly no stranger to that. From bringing natural beauty and tranquility to rest and reflection, the U.P. is also the setting of author Diane Les Becquets latest book, Where the Water Meets the Sky .

The novel follows Abby, who visits the Garden Peninsula and learns more about her past when a farmhouse burns down and her mother dies. It is set in 1996 and reflects Les Becquets personal story of healing and survival after spending time back in Michigan after being diagnosed with five brain aneurysms.

Les Becquets will be visiting The Bookman in Grand Haven on July 20 and have signed books available at Schuler Books on July 21. She spoke to Michelle via Zoom to share more about the book.

Where the Water Meets the Sky retails for $23.34 and can also be purchased online.

Visit dianelesbecquets.com for more information on Diane's other novels. You can also follow her on Instagram.

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