Michigan's Lana Carter releases pop single "Only At Night"

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Less than ten years ago, Lana Carter was singing in competitions at the local shopping mall. Now, she has over 100,000 followers on her Instagram page and is making a name for herself with her latest single "Only at Night."

Known for her catchy, upbeat tunes and powerful vocals, Carter blends elements of pop, electronic, and R&B, creating a sound that's both familiar and fresh.

You can find Lana Carter's music on Spotify, YouTube, and other major streaming platforms. Her recent releases, including the single "Only At Night," showcase her vocal range and knack for crafting infectious melodies. She performed her song for us on the show this morning!

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok