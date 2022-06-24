Watch Now
Michigander Derrex Brady starring in Bounce TV's show "Johnson"

Season Two debuts on July 10
Interview w/ Grand Rapids native, Derrex Brady, of "Johnson"
Posted at 10:32 AM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 10:32:09-04

Derrex Brady was born in Grand Rapids but now calls Los Angeles home as he has found acting success with his role in Bounce TV's series "Johnson."

"Johnson" is the story of four men, Omar, Greg, Keith and Jarvis who meet in grade school and become best friends. They all just so happen to have the same last name, Johnson...no relation. After 25 years of friendship, they are finding themselves in vastly different places in their lives, threatening the unity that has always been so strong. They confront and find humor in the most current controversial social issues from the Black Man's perspective, ranging from love, marriage, business, politics and religion.

We spoke with Derrex about his role on the show and what to expect in the new season.

Morning News