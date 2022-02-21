Michigan Winter Beer Festival returns to LMCU Ballpark on Feb. 26

The pandemic canceled many popular events over the past couple of years. One of the biggest drinking festivals in Michigan is returning to LMCU Ballpark on February 26.

The Michigan Winter Beer Festival will feature hundreds of fresh, local beers from Michigan's finest breweries. There'll also be local music, performers, ice sculptures and carving demonstrations, fire pits to chase away the cold, and food available for purchase.

For a list of breweries and beers at the festival, click here.

The festival will take place from 1 to 6 p.m., but it opens at 12 p.m for Early Entry for Enthusiast Members.

Tickets are $55 which includes admission to the festival and 15 drink tokens. Proceeds go to the Michigan Brewers Guild and help to offset the many costs associated with the festival.

Designated driver tickets are available the day of the festival for $10 at the Will Call window.

Purchase tickets here.