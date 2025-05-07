Michigan State University College of Nursing celebrates 75 years of education

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

May 6 through 12 is Nurses Week, and Michigan State University's College of Nursing celebrates 75 years of practice in 2025.

Initially established as the Department of Nursing Education in 1950, it transitioned to a "school" in 1957 and "college" in 1980. Since the department's inception, MSU has graduated over 10,000 nurses in both undergraduate and graduate programs.

Today, nurses are more autonomous in the workforce in providing care for patients. However, out of the roughly 5.2 million nurses in the United States, only about 13% are male.

Ann Sheehan, Assistant Dean for Practice, and Jackie Iseler, Clinical Nurse Specialist Program Director, visited the Morning Mix to discuss Michigan State University's strides in healthcare education advancement and the career paths nursing can take someone in.

For more information, visit nursing.msu.edu.

