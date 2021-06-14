Michigan residents Tim & Zach talk about their time on "LEGO Masters" season two

There's playing with LEGOs, and then there is competing on "LEGO Masters." Season two of "LEGO Masters" is currently airing on Fox 17, and three teams are from Michigan competing for the grand prize.

Fox 17 Morning Mix talked with the third and final Michigan team of master builders, Tim and Zach Croll from Gaylord, talk about their time on the show and what's next in their LEGO journey.

In season two of this LEGO-building show, 12 new pairs of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks to build amazing structures based on the challenges they're given each episode.

Challenges for season two include an earthquake tower challenge, a demolition derby, and a LEGO fashion show.

In the finale, the top teams will face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy, and the grand title of LEGO Masters.

"LEGO Masters" airs on Fox 17 Tuesdays at 8 p.m.