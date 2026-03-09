Michigan Maker Summit brings technology creatives together

The Michigan Maker Summit is preparing for a weekend of celebrating artists and makers using equipment from 3D printers, lasers, UV printers, and more for both personal and professional use. This year's Summit will take place at the Oakfield Baptist Church Fieldhouse, located at 11128 14 Mile Rd NE in Rockford on Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14.

The event will feature networking opportunities among other makers, as well as a chance for attendees to watch equipment demonstrations and create their own products. For business owners, breakout sessions will also be present to help businesses use this type of technology in their workforce and development.

The Summit will begin with a check-in on Friday evening beginning at 5 P.M. with the event lasting until 8 P.M. On Saturday, check-in begins at 7 A.M. and the event closes at 4 P.M. Tickets are $80.

Blake Sanborn, owner of Great Lakes Laser Supply and host of the Michigan Maker Summit, returned to the Mix to share more about this exciting event!

Visit michiganmakersummit.com for more information and to purchase tickets. You can also join the Michigan Maker Summit Facebook group to network with others.

