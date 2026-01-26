Create and learn about laser and printing technology at the Michigan Makers Summit

As technology evolves, so does the way we create. The Michigan Maker Summit brings artists and makers from across the state that use equipment from lasers, 3D printers, UV printers, and more to create for personal and professional use. This year's Summit will be held March 13 and 14 at the Oakfield Baptist Church Fieldhouse, located at 11128 14 Mile Rd NE in Rockford.

Summit attendees will be able to watch different laser systems, printers, and more create a variety of products as well as have an opportunity to operate the equipment under supervision. There will also be opportunities to network with others and participate in breakout sessions to assist small business development for small businesses that use this technology.

The Summit will begin with a check-in on Friday evening beginning at 5 P.M., followed by demonstrations, networking, and appetizers until 8 P.M. On Saturday, check-in begins at 7 A.M. with the event lasting until 4 P.M.

Tickets for the event are available to purchase for $60, although the price increases to $80 on March 3.

Blake Sanborn, owner of Great Lakes Laser Supply and host of the Michigan Maker Summit, spoke with Todd and Michelle about the event and demonstrated how these machines can create in just minutes!

Visit michiganmakersummit.com for more information and to purchase tickets. You can also join the Michigan Maker Summit Facebook group to network with others.

