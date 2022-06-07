Whether you are hitting the road or just hitting the beach, chances are you're going to get hungry or thirsty. Franklin from From Michigan, With Love shares six tasty items you'll want to snack on and the best part is they are all made right here in Michigan. From whitefish dip to beer to chips and cheese...watch the video to learn more about all of them.
Michigan Made: Summer Travel Snack Guide
Posted at 12:30 PM, Jun 07, 2022
