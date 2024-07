Supporting local businesses is something we can all get behind, but sometimes you may not even know where the products are made. That's where From Michigan, With Love, comes in, constantly showcasing Michigan-made goods.

Franklin Dohanyos joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to showcase two Michigan companies, St. Ambrose Cellars, and Mama Suds, with brand new products to share with the public.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok