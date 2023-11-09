Michigan Made: National Coney Island & My State Designs
Posted at 12:22 PM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 12:22:07-05
For those looking to share their love of the Mitten State or just looking for a tasty bite, there are plenty of Michigan-made products to check out.
Franklin Dohanyos with From Michigan With Love, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share perfect gift ideas from National Coney Island and My State Designs.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.