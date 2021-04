Michigan Made: Little Diablo Salsa & The Frankenmuth Woolen Mill

Videos Michigan Made

Posted at 11:38 AM, Apr 06, 2021

Franklin Dohanyos shares Michigan Made goodies from Little Diablo Salsa and The Frankenmuth Woolen Mill.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.