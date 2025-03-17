Michigan Lupus Foundation Announces Community Walk and Golf Outing

The Michigan Lupus Foundation is preparing for two events, a community walk and a golf outing, aimed at boosting awareness and fund raising for lupus research and support.

Lupus is a chronic, autoimmune disease that can trigger inflammation and pain throughout the body. In individuals with lupus, the immune system mistakenly attacks a healthy body. This can impact various organs, including joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart, and lungs. Diagnosing lupus can be challenging, and while there's no cure, treatments are available to manage symptoms and enhance quality of life.

Stephanie Houseman, a Michigan Lupus Foundation board member, has personal insight into the difficulties of living with lupus. Having navigated the condition for over half her life, she's a dedicated advocate for lupus awareness and research. Her journey exemplifies the resilience of individuals facing lupus and emphasizes the importance of the foundation's efforts in providing support and advancing treatment options.

Watch our interview to learn more and then get to the Michigan Lupus Foundation website at milupus.org to learn more about lupus, upcoming events, and how you can make a tangible difference.