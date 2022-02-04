Michigan International Auto Show drives in to DeVos Place this weekend

Whether you're looking to buy a new car or just a gearhead that likes to check out the latest tech, all things vehicles will be inside DeVos Place at the Michigan International Auto Show.

New vehicles from over 20 manufacturers will be on display from trucks, SUVs, crossovers, electrics, hybrids and performance vehicles. Spectators can sit inside these vehicles to see how they feel as well as learn about the latest trends in technology, “safety” amenities, eco-friendly options, and other features.

Highlights at the show this year include:

Gentex unveiling its 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Box (2LT) paired with a companion 2021 Vorsheer OXC (Extreme Overland Camper),

Label Motorsports will unveil Project Vouno, a C8 full carbon fiber fender replacement Widebody and 29-piece forged carbon fiber aerodynamic program. They'll also show off the 2021 BMW X3M Competition, 2020 Ferrari 812 Superfast, 2017 Porsche 991.2 Turbo, and 2014 Audi R8.

Cars & Coffee Grand Rapids will display 3 Ford GTs are sure to draw crowds to the Grand Gallery to see a 1965 Ford GT40, a 2006 Ford Heritage Edition and a 2018 Ford GT in "Epic Orange" (an accidental color that turned to be a unique one-of-a-kind feature.)

Vehicles featured from the Gilmore Car Museum

The opportunity to ride in one of these classic cars, on a closed indoor course: 1903 Columbia Electric Runabout or a 1927 Ford Model T Sedan.

Kids Ride-n-Drive: This year, we're putting the kids in the driver's seat! Featuring Ferrari, Aston Martin, BMW, Land Rover and Mustang on a closed indoor driving course in Hall C.

Crushed Car from Padnos: Stop by the front of Hall A and take a shot at guessing the year, make and model of this pile of metal…that was once a car, before being compacted by Padnos!

There's so much more to see and do at the auto show! The Michigan International Auto Show will take place from February 3-6.

Tickets cost $12. Learn more and see a complete event schedule by visiting grautoshow.com or call 616-447-2860.