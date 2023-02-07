If the kids or grandkids just can't stop looking up to the skies, and dreaming of flying, the perfect place to take them is Michigan Flight Path.

Michigan Flight Path introduces young people to the excitement of aviation at the West Michigan Regional Airport through the FLIGHT NIGHT program. Middle and high school students are able to take part in flight simulators, explore different aspects of aviation, and introduce students to skills and aviation professionals involved in becoming a pilot, aviation mechanics, air traffic controllers, engineers, flight operations managers, and beyond.

FLIGHT NIGHT takes place on Tuesday and Sunday evenings from, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The classes are free to students, but donations are appreciated.

To learn more, visit miflightpath.org.