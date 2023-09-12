Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Michigan-based toy company Storyastic in the running for "Toy of the Year Award"

Razor Deck of Cards nominated in the Specialty Category
Posted at 12:32 PM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 12:32:55-04

A local toy company called Storyastic is in the running for a huge award. The Michigan-based toy company is in the running for Toy of the Year, and they're in need of votes for their toy to win.

The Razor Deck of Cards is the toy nominated for the award. The deck features a slick design with easy-to-see numbers and suit icons. They're made from eco-friendly PET material, which is better for the environment than PVC which other waterproof cards use.

Chip and Dana Brown, creators and owners of Storyastic, talk more about the creation behind the Razor Deck, and what's next for their business.

Vote here for the Toy of the Year Award.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book