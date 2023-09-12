Michigan-based toy company Storyastic in the running for "Toy of the Year Award"

A local toy company called Storyastic is in the running for a huge award. The Michigan-based toy company is in the running for Toy of the Year, and they're in need of votes for their toy to win.

The Razor Deck of Cards is the toy nominated for the award. The deck features a slick design with easy-to-see numbers and suit icons. They're made from eco-friendly PET material, which is better for the environment than PVC which other waterproof cards use.

Chip and Dana Brown, creators and owners of Storyastic, talk more about the creation behind the Razor Deck, and what's next for their business.

Vote here for the Toy of the Year Award.