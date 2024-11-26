Michigan author's "Grandfather Christmas" series tells the origin story of Santa Claus

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Christmas holiday is steeped in tradition: all families have their own, but so many of them revolve around the same stories passed down for decades or longer.

A big part of Christmas is Santa Claus, but what is the history behind everyone's favorite jolly old man? There's a new book telling the story called "Grandfather Christmas: The Journey," written by Traverse City native, Joseph Guthrie.

"The Journey" explores the origins of Santa Claus, tracing his story back thousands of years before he became the beloved figure we know today.

It begins with Saint Nicholas’s parents being told by the North Wind that they are destined to create something legendary but to do so, they must leave everything behind as they follow the Star of the North to an unknown destination. Everything, they realize with heavy hearts, means their teenage son Nicholas who would be left to fend for himself. In the years and challenges that follow, readers will discover the fascinating origins of Santa’s reindeer, the hardworking elves, the mystical North Pole, and cherished traditions that reveal the mysteries and wonders of Christmas.

With The Journey ready to become a favorite Christmas story for readers of all ages, Guthrie has developed additional books for the collection. Books 1-3 tell the story of their journey, fifty-year separation, and travels through challenging conditions that led to early interpretations of present-day Christmas traditions. Books 4-6 go deeper into the origins of the elves and reindeer and the scrolls that live on so the story can be shared.

Book 1 is available now.

