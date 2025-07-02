Michigan author Lindsay MacMillan releases third novel, "Summer on Lilac Island"

On the outside, Michigan native Lindsay MacMillan had it all: graduating magna cum laude from Dartmouth College, landing a job on Wall Street, and climbing the corporate ladder to become a Vice President at Goldman Sachs.

On the inside? She never let go of her creativity. Fueled by ambition, passion, and never giving up, Lindsay was eventually lead down the road of becoming an author, speaker, and creative entrepreneur.

Today, she continues to write, speak, and empower others as a life coach. Her third novel, Summer on Lilac Island , is now available, set on Michigan's own Mackinac Island. It retails for $18.99.

Lindsay sat down with Michelle to discuss the novel, including the hometown book launch in Kalamazoo to traveling to Philadelphia to speak at a library conference.

Visit lindsaymacmillancreative.com for more information. You can find her on Facebook and Instagram.

