Michigan author honors family's military service in newest release, "Scars of the Broken"

Just about every book out there has some kind of connection to reality. Grand Rapids author Elizabeth Maynard's latest release, Scars of the Broken , is certainly no exception to that.

A prequel to her first book, Daughter of the Wolf , Scars of the Broken is inspired by her veteran father and grandfather. Both books are part of The Flameborn Saga, a fantasy series featuring themes of identity, political intrigue, and finding your own voice.

Scars of the Broken honors her family's service to the country, with a plot surrounding the main character enduring enduring prisoner of war torture and captivity, yet sparking inspiration of survival and change upon his release.

The book is available to purchase on Amazon, and 30% of all book sales will benefit POW and MIA families through the National League of Families of American Prisoners & Missing in Southeast Asia.

Elizabeth visited the Morning Mix, speaking with Michelle about the book.

You can keep up with Elizabeth's projects on Facebook.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok