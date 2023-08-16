Michigan author features legendary Dogman in new novel, "Sly Fox Hollow"

There are all kinds of mythical creatures like Nessie, Bigfoot, and the Chupacabra, but Michigan's best-known monster is The Dogman.

Michigan author Brett Allen is making Michigan's legendary creature as the main focus of his new novel, Sly Fox Hollow. Allen joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about this book featuring history, murder, politics, and the legendary Dogman.

William “Bomber” Merridan is a small-town grocery store manager by day and a cryptid hunter by night. While Bigfoot is sexier, Bomber’s passion is for the legendary Michigan Dogman.







Connie Hayes is Fox Hollow’s first-ever female Sheriff, not to mention the first Native American to hold the powerful position. Now, only months into her new role, she faces no shortage of obstacles from a town used to her patriarchal predecessor.







Normally, these two would mix like oil and water, but when the town mayor is brutally killed, both Connie and Bomber set off to find who or what is behind the slaughter. Not everyone in Fox Hollow sees the mayor’s death as a tragedy, though, and in a rush to fill the mayor’s seat, two polarizing local politicians use fear of the Dogman to stoke tensions and turn the once peaceful community into a cauldron of hostility, distrust, and political tribalism. As Connie hunts the killer and Bomber hunts his weird, regionally-specific werewolf, they uncover the truth of Fox Hollow’s murky past, a century-old curse, and a sinister plot that could leave the town in ruins.

Sly Fox Hollow costs $17.99 for paperback and $9.99 for ebook.

To discover more of Allen's work, visit hogwashwriting.com.