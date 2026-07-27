Michigan author brings connection and representation through life experience

DeSamuel Curtis has spent his career throughout West Michigan in various academic environments. Throughout his journey as a teacher and reflection of his own life journey, the West Michigan native has taken those perspectives into his books, Don't run, we need you: The Power of Black Male Elementary Teachers and The Breaking of Me: From Pieces to Power .

Curtis' first book explores the crisis surrounding the shortage of Black male elementary teachers nationwide, diving into research and connecting to his personal experience. His second release is a collection of poetry chronicling his life story.

Both books are available to purchase on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

He is currently writing his third book and joined Michelle on the Morning Mix sofa to share more!

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