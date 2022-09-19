Michigan Applefest returns to Sparta on Sept. 23 & 24

More than half of the state's apples come from the "fruit ridge" of Michigan, which is considered one of the best-growing regions in the world. The village of Sparta is the gateway to the ridge, and they're celebrating this season's harvest during Michigan Apple Fest on September 23 and 24.

Head to downtown Sparta to get a taste of the best apple-flavored food and drink, check out local vendors and artisans, and so much more. There will also be special events like a lumberjack show, hay rides for kids and adults, and a plethora of kids' activities.

For a complete event schedule, click here.

Learn more about Apple Fest and other upcoming events by visiting the Sparta Chamber Facebook Page.