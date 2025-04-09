Michigan Alpaca Festival offers free family fun with these darling and docile animals

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Michigan Alpaca Festival is the longest-running alpaca show in the country, now in its 27th year. There are plenty of classes to watch, for both children and adult competitors. Don't miss the costume contest at noon on Saturday! Guests can meet the owners, learn more about these gentle animals, even pet and feed them. Several artisans will also be there, selling anything from yarn, to full sweaters, plant hangers, felted animals, socks, headbands, gloves, mittens, bags and tools.

The event is at the Allegan County Fairgrounds on April 12-13. It's free and open to the public, but donations are accepted. The show runs from 8:00 am-5:00 pm Saturday and 8:00 am-2:00 pm Sunday. Please leave your pets at home.