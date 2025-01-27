Michelle's Weekday Events, January 27-31 2025

WEST MICHIGAN — The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters return to Grand Rapids, bringing their amazing spins, dunks and slams to the court as they take on the Washington Generals. Check out the impressive skills and feats of athleticism, friendly competition and plenty of crowd engagement. They will bring their game to Van Andel Arena on Tuesday, January 28 at 7:00 – get your tickets here.

Get your steps in and explore the African American history of Grand Rapids from 1826 to today. Caroline Cook highlights key stories, events and landmarks that shaped the city’s African American community. This is part of World of Winter and is totally free. This engaging and educational adventure through downtown takes about an hour. Dress warmly and wear comfortable shoes. Meet at Rosa Parks Circle in front of the main entrance of the GRAM at 6:00 pm Wednesday. No RSVP is required. Head to worldofwinter.com for more details.

There is plenty of sports action at Van Andel Arena this week! It all starts Wednesday night as the Griffins take on the Rockford Ice Hogs, puck drops at 7:00. Thursday it’s time for the girls, the Grand Rapids Rise welcome the Orlando Valkyries, it’s $2 beer and hot dog night. The match kicks off at 7:00. And then Friday, the ice is back for the Griffins. The Colorado Eagles are in town, and again it’s $2 beer and dogs. The game starts at 7:00.

Bells Brewery is hosting a “Sounds of the Zoo” fundraiser on Wednesday, honoring the life of Irene Stearns. She will turn 103 on January 29, and is the last surviving Kalamazoo Gal. This event will honor all the gals did, building World War II Gibson guitars. There will be live music and a screening of the 2022 celebration video from Irene’s 100th birthday. The party starts at six, tickets are $20, learn more and get your tickets here.

Enjoy a Night at the Museum with a behind-the-scenes tour at the Holland Museum on Thursday. Discover fascinating artifacts and gain insight into the care of the museum’s treasures. This 21-and-over event starts at 7:00, when guest can grab a drink or snack while mingling with museum staff. Tours start at 7:30 and take guests to spaces rarely seen by the general public. It’s $20 for non-members, members are $18. Head to hollandmuseum.org to learn more and get tickets.