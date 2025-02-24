Michelle's Weekday Events February 24-28, 2025

Midwest Gold Live: Episode One is coming to the Golden Age at Creston Brewery Thursday night. The music-based variety show features bands and comedians from the Midwest, primarily Grand Rapids. Each episode is filmed, recorded and will be released by Midwest Gold Records. This edition is with musicians Ficus and comedians Joe Elder and Hunter Miles. Expect live music, comedy and skits. The doors open at 6:30, the show is from 7:00-9:00 pm. Tickets are $15. There is full bar service, but limited food.

Velo Kids in Holland is hosting the film screening of Dirt, a documentary about a group of passionate Native American cyclists who attempt to bring the sport of mountain biking to the Navajo nation where no bike shops exist. This film highlights the story of a marginalized community and the efforts to create change to make the world a better place. The show runs from 6:30-7:30 tonight at the Knickerbocker Theatre. Tickets are $10.

Get the family outside and in the woods to learn about tracks in the snow at Camp Newaygo. In this hands-on program, guests will hike the woods, searching for animal tracks and discovering the secrets they leave behind. The program director will teach the group how animals move through their environments and once they find the perfect print, everyone will get a chance to help prepare a cast for it. This event is Thursday, February 27 from 5:30-7:30 it’s 10 dollars.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is going nocturnal again this week for the Museum Adventure After Dark. This event is for 18 and older and is a casual, interactive fundraiser. Your ticket gets you a drink and unlimited appetizers, access to all 3 floors of the exhibits, guided and independent fun educational activities, planetarium shows and more. Plus, some of the money raised will benefit programs at the GRPM. This is Thursday from 6:00-9:00 pm. Tickets are $50 for members, $55 for non-members.

And there’s plenty of action on the ice this week. The K-Wings start a home stand on Winning Wednesday, as they welcome the Adirondack Thunder. If the Wings win, you win a ticket to the next midweek game, plus there are $2 beers, $6 wing baskets and $9 tickets. They’re $11 on gameday. Puck drops at 7.

Then on Friday, it’s going to be a magical night for Wizards, Wands and Wings night. The Wings are in Ravenclaw House. And there will be a benefit jersey auction after the game for the YCMA. Plus it’s $3 Friday. 3 buck beers, sodas and hot dogs.