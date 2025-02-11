Michelle's Weekday Events, February 10-14, 2025

There are plenty of events honoring Black History Month, designed to engage and educate. Monday, join the Kent District Library at the Kentwood Branch as the Grand Rapids African American Museum and ArchivesExecutive Director George Bayard presents “Riot, Race and Reconciliation – The 1967 Grand Rapids Uprising.” The GRAAMA produced-film asks the question, ‘Did the city of Grand Rapids accurately address the root causes of the unrest, or are we still making the same mistakes today? What have we learned?’ Enjoy this thought-provoking exhibit, film and lecture. It’s all free tonight (2/10) from 6:30-7:30 pm.

The Holland Museum has a special free event Monday (2/10) as well, highlighting extraordinary Black inventors and all they did to change the world. It’s part of the museum’s free second Mondays. Learn more about Marjorie Joyner, George Washington Carver, Garrett Morgan and many more. The event runs from 4:00-7:00 pm.



There’s plenty of hockey to enjoy this week, starting with the Grand Rapids Griffins on Winning Wednesday. The Springfield Thunderbirds are in town. And if the Griffs skate away with a win, every fan there gets a free ticket to the next Wednesday game. Puck drops at 7:00. Then, on Friday, it’s the 25th Annual Pink Ice Game for the K-Wings. Celebrate breast cancer survivors with a special pre-game ceremony; plus all fans get a pink K-Wings “Fearless Fighter” t-shirt and it’s $3 beers, sodas and hot dogs. Head to kwings.com to learn more and get tickets.

Or maybe you prefer your water unfrozen? TheGrand Rapids Boat Show is waiting for you and for the warmth and sunshine. This is the place to dream! There are 5 acres of power boats, from motor yachts, cruisers, runabouts, fishing boats, ski and wakeboards, plus pontoons. Now is the chance to see them all and dream about summertime. The show opens at DeVos hall on Wednesday from 2:00-8:00, Thursday from noon-8:00, Friday from noon-9:00 and the show opens at 10 on both Saturday and Sunday. Adults are $12, kids 6-14 are $5.

The 2025 Reel Time Film Seriesbrings “Unsettled: Seeking Refuge in America” to the Knickerbocker Theatre in Holland Tuesday (2/11). The story follows four LBGTQ+ refugees and asylum seekers who have fled intense persecution from their home countries and are resettling in the US. They land in San Francisco, but trying to build a new life in an adopted nation is not easy. Learn how we can step forward to help those most in need. The film runs from 7:00-8:30 and it’s free.

And Thursday is Galentine’s day – celebrate with your girlies at Cannonsburg. This event is open to all ages and there’s plenty to keep everyone busy. Choose to head out and ski or snowboard, enjoy cocktails and mocktails, chocolates, appetizers, classy crafts and more. This is all about fun, friends and making memories. It’s $40 and starts at 6:00 pm.