Michelle's Weekday Adventures, March 3-7, 2025

Muskegon Polish Festival’s Annual Paczki Party is happening on Fat Tuesday. Head to the Polish Falcons Club for a festive celebration. Enjoy two paczki from Morat’s Bakery, live polka music from Virgil Baker and The Just for Fun Band, plus plenty of dancing. There’s a cash bar with Polish beer, raffles and more. The event starts at 6:00, music runs from 7:00-9:00 pm. Tickets are $8 dollars in advance $10 dollars at the door or online.

It’s Laughfest week and there are plenty of free opportunities to get out and get your giggle on. Drums for All with Josh Dunigan happens Wednesday at 7:00 at Lowell Arts. This is family-friendly, for all ages and abilities, just bring your hands and smiles. Josh has the drums to take you on a musical adventure together. Also on Wednesday at 7:00 is the Cancer Survivors Showcase at Midtown. This one is also free, but it’s for the adults, anything goes! All these comedians have one thing in common – they have had cancer. Some continue to navigate their journey. These six funny people share their stories but with a twist.

The Grand Rapids Rise are at home this week, taking on the San Diego Mojo at Van Andel Arena at 7:00 for Winning Wednesday. If you buy a ticket for the match, you automatically get a free ticket to the Wednesday, April 30 match against the Orlando Valkyries. Random fans at that April match win Rise prizes. Tickets range from $15-20.

Help support the arts and artists across West Michigan and beyond by attending A Blooming Future Fundraiser to support Lions and Rabbits Center for the Arts. This unforgettable evening is dedicated to cultivating creative leadership and empowering local communities through arts-driven transformation. There will be signature cocktails and hors d’ oeuvres, live music and entertainment from DJ Monk, plus the chance to bid on art, experiences and other one-of-a-kind items. It’s all happening Friday at the Goei Center – it’s cocktail attire. Tickets range from $50 to

The Kalamazoo Institute of Arts wants everyone to get hands on at the Kirk Newman Art School. March 7 is Take it and Make it Night. This features activities and projects reflecting the different media students can experience in some of the school’s many classes. From drawing to pottery, wheel throwing, printmaking, welding and more. This is a fun night to try your hands at new things. There is a small fee for each activity, to cover supplies. There will be light snacks and lemonade. Adult beverages will be available for purchase. This event runs from 6:00-9:00 Friday. Head to kia arts dot org for details.