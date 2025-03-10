Michelle's Weekday Adventures: March 10-14, 2025

Grand Rapids Children's Museum Celebrates Reading Month

Every Tuesday in March, the Grand Rapids Children's Museum is hosting special guest storytellers and page-turning programs for the whole family. This week features readers from the Kent District Library, Broadway Grand Rapids, The STEM Greenhouse, and more. Storytimes are at 10 AM, 11 AM, 1 PM, and 2 PM. Check out the full list of activities at GRCM.org.

St. Pitties Day Trivia Fundraiser

Support the Grand Rapids Pit Bull Alliance Pet Outreach organization at their monthly trivia fundraiser. This Tuesday, it's St. Pitties Day, combining Irish and pit bull themed questions at City Built Brewery from 6:30-8:30 PM. The entry fee is $10 or a pet food donation of 10 pounds or more. Prizes for the top three teams and information about programming and volunteering will be available.

Sports, Sports, Sports!

Get ready to cheer! Wednesday, the Grand Rapids Griffins face the Hartford Wolf Pack at 7 PM. If the Griffins win, fans get tickets to the next Wednesday home game. Thursday, the Grand Rapids Rise host the Atlanta Vibe at 7 PM with $2 beers and hotdogs, plus a Rise flag giveaway. Friday, the Griffins are back on the ice against the Milwaukee Admirals for the 13th Purple Community Game, featuring $2 beers and hotdogs, plus a post-game jersey auction for charity. Also Friday, the Muskegon Risers take on Wisconsin at Trinity Health Arena at 7 PM. Tickets range from $11 to $19 and can be purchased at muskegonrisers.com.

Moonlight Hike at Hemlock Crossing Park Experience the trails by moonlight with Ottawa County Parks this Friday night from 8-10 PM at Hemlock Crossing Park in West Olive. Registration is required and costs $5 for residents, $6 for non-residents. Register through the Ottawa County Parks website.