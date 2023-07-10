Michelle's Weekday Adventures: July 10, 2023

Bring the whole family out for music and fun in Rogers Park in Sparta. Concerts in the Park are every Wednesday night starting at 6:30 pm. Bring your own chairs and blankets – there will be food on site to enjoy. This week, the oldies band The Blue Water Rockers take the stage. Check out their Facebook page for any updates.

On Thursday, there will be an artist ribbon cutting for the new murals in downtown Ada, followed by "Arts in Ada" with Lions and Rabbits Center for the Arts and the Downtown Development Authority. This event runs from 3:00-8:00 pm with entertainment, artist market vendors, a DJ, face painting and other kids’ activities. Local Ada businesses are getting involved too, and it's a social district – so guests can sip, shop and stroll. Go to the Arts in Ada Facebook page for a map and lineup.

The Holland Community Theatre presents “Little Red Robin Hood,” a delightful children's production. This is a mash up of Robin Hood and Little Red Riding Hood; grandma may lose her cottage to a developer the who wants to cut down Sherwood Forest. But with the help of Robin, her Merry Maidens and a friendly wolf, can she save the forest and her home? The show runs Thursday through Saturday at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $10.

Who doesn't love a pet portrait? You can draw a picture of your dog, cat, chameleon, fish and more … at the Hackley Public Library. Corinne Roberts will teach children ages 6-17 how to draw or sharpen their skills on Tuesday from 2:00-3:00 pm. This class is totally free – head to HackleyLibrary.org for more information.

The Kindleberger Summer Festival of the Performing Arts kicks off this week, energizing the cultural and social life of the Parchment community for 4 decades. All the fun begins Wednesday through Friday with free on-stage productions of “The Very Unmerry Adventures of Robin Hood” at 5:30 pm and “Grease” at 7:00 pm. Those shows lead into the fun that spans all weekend long. Head to kindlebergerarts.org for a full schedule.