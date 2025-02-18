Michelle's Weekday Adventures: February 18-21, 2025

WEST MICHIGAN — Bring the kids to an art show designed just for them. AllArtworks presents their Gallery Show Just for Kids – the littles can create work and hang it on the walls, complete an artistic scavenger hunt and all the guests can look through the entire catalog of more than 1000 pieces to vote for their favorites. The top vote-getters will be part of the “kids-curated” art show later this year. School groups are also welcome – this is totally free on Wednesday night from 4:00-6:00 pm.

Take flight with Peter Pan and the Grand Rapids Ballet! Embark on the magical journey to enchanting realms with the captivating performance inspired by the renowned tale about the boy who won’t grow up. All your favorite characters are a part, from the spirited Lost Boys, the notorious Captain Hook, and the infamous clock-eating crock. The Grand Rapids Symphony will play the score, helping to blend this timeless story with classical ballet. Friday's show is at 7:30, Saturday and Sunday are 2:00 matinees.

The Columbus Fury roll into town to take on our Grand Rapids Rise on Thirsty Thursday. The first 2500 fans get a red adult Rise shirsey, and everyone can enjoy$2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6:00-8:00 pm. The match starts at 7:00. And stick around after it’s all over for post-match autograph sessions.

Lots of littles are off school right now and you might need something to keep them engaged. The Musekgon Museum of History and Science is here to help! Today is Grandparents Day Out! There will be extra activities from 1:00 -4:00 including conversation stations to compare childhood then and now. From technology to toys of years past. Members and county residents are free, non-residents are just $5.

This is your last chance to catch Godspell with the Muskegon Civic Theatre. The one-of-a-kind performance brings Jesus Christ’s life and teachings to the stage in an exciting and creative way. It is presented in black box style, using engaging storytelling techniques, humor and an eclectic mix of songs to share Jesus’ parables. Take in his timeless messages of kindness, love, and tolerance. It’s all at the historic Frauenthal Theatre Thursday through Sunday at 7:30 pm. All ages are welcome. Tickets range from $16-32.

Hope you’re hungry! Kalamazoo Restaurant Weekkicks off Thursday! Take a break from cooking and visit one of more than 20 establishments to taste special dishes and creative cocktails. The restaurants all have curated fixed price menus featuring dishes for one, two or the table. And the cocktail competition is heated, with all the local mixologists vying for the title. Make sure you head to kalamazoorestaurantweek.com for a list of all the participants, menus and cocktails. It runs through March 1.