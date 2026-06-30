Michelle on the Move: see what destinations we visit this summer!

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Summer often become synonymous with road trips, and this summer, we are launching a new mini-series, "Michelle On The Move", sponsored by Zeigler Maserati of Grandville!

With customers visiting from across the Great Lakes region, Zeigler Maserati of Grandville features both new and pre-owned vehicles. From the Grecale, GranCabrio, or MC20 Cielo, these luxury vehicles aren't just for show - they evolve with technology and performance with craftsmanship and the corner. The 2026 Grecale even has a brand new V6 engine!

Michelle will be stopping by various destinations across West Michigan in a variety of these vehicles to learn more about what makes these luxury vehicles a lifestyle! But before she takes off, she spoke with general manager Derrick Jones to learn more about these specific Maserati models.

Zeigler Maserati of Grandville is located at 4222 Parkway Pl, Grandville, MI 49418. Visit zeiglermaseratiofgrandville.com for more information.

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