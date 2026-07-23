Michelle on the Move: Modales Wines

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Summer often become synonymous with road trips, and this summer, we are launching a new mini-series, "Michelle On The Move", sponsored by Zeigler Maserati of Grandville!

Watch the video above to see Michelle and photojournalist Jeff Blakeman take a trip in a 2026 Maserati Grecale Modena to Modales Wines at 2128 62nd St. in Fennville, learning about what makes the taproom stand out from tasting room ambassador George Dennis.

Zeigler Maserati of Grandville is located at 4222 Parkway Pl, Grandville, MI 49418. Visit zeiglermaseratiofgrandville.com for more information.

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