Michael Sadler Foundation Legacy Celebration reflects and inspires

Michael Sadler grew up in Grand Rapids, graduating from Forest Hills Northern High School in 2010. He received his bachelor's degree in Applied Engineering Sciences from Michigan State University, and stayed at MSU to earn his Master's in Public Policy in 2015.

While at MSU, Michael was an accomplished athlete, being the first student athlete in the university's history to win four-time Academic All American honors, as well as being awarded the Big Ten Conference Medal of Honor in 2014, and be a two-time recipient of the Pingel Award - now renamed the Michael R. Sadler Award - from the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame's Michigan Chapter.

Sadly, Michael lost his life in an automobile accident on July 23, 2016. He was only 24 years old.

The Michael Sadler Foundation was established soon after, assisting youth athletic development through programs, awards, and scholarships. To date, the foundation has impacted over 6,400 students in the greater Grand Rapids area.

Their 9th annual Legacy Celebration will be on Sunday, July 20 at Atwater Brewery in downtown Grand Rapids from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M. Every paid ticket includes admission, two free drinks, a Pronto Pup, wristband, and souvenir pint glass.

The MSU marching band, cheer team, and dance team will be present. Special Spartain guests will also be in attendance, and a silent auction will be available, including original Sadler #3 gear for purchase.

Tickets to the event are $45 when purchased in advance through Eventbrite, or $50 at the door until the capacity limit has been met. Admission for children 12 and under is free when accompanied by a paid adult.

Mike's sister Katie Sadler, director and event organizer, visited the Mix to discuss Michael's legacy and the event.

Visit the foundation's website to learn more.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok