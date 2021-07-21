MI Vacay: Spend the day at Windmill Island in Holland

As you pull into Holland, Michigan you are instantly greeted by a sign that tells you to turn for Windmill Island Gardens. If you have never “turned”, trust us, you want to!

Matt Helmus, gardens development manager, greeted us for a little history lesson. The gargens are 55 years old and meant to proudly show off Holland’s Dutch heritage. The city fathers got the idea to bring an actual Dutch windmill from Netherlands and it was the last one allowed to leave.

It towers above a replica Dutch village with amazing themed gardens. In the background, you’ll hear a gorgeous street organ that came from the City of Amsterdam as a way to say “thank you” to the City of Holland after World War II. People here donated a lot of money, clothes and food back to the Netherlands

The gardens get about 125,000 visitors each year. Kids enjoy the carousel and playground while snagging a treasure from the gift shop. Plenty of room for them to run, play and burn off some energy.

Don’t take our word for how amazing this little slice of Dutch heaven is, pack up your family and head to Windmill Island Gardens, 1 Lincoln Ave.

This is just one of so many things to see and do in Holland. For more details, visit holland.org