Mackinaw City awaits you and your family this summer

As more people get vaccinated, lots of summer traveling will be planned. A historical place to visit is Mackinaw City!

Todd found out that people literally head to the northern tip of lower Michigan to take in the fudge, see great views of the bridge and make fabulous memories. There is plenty of shopping and of course eating; fudge, caramel corn, fantastic restaurants and more!

Whether you are looking to get away with the family or a romantic adventure, head to Mackinaw City. To learn more about the happenings, simply go to mackinawcity.com