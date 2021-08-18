Dixie Saloon in Mackinaw City is a great place to grab a bite and craft beer

While most of Mackinaw City opens for tourists in the summer, Dixie Saloon stays open all year!

Along with their delightful food, they are now becoming known for their craft beers, too! Brewed right there on the spot!

This saloon has a fun history and it’s where the old Dixie Highway ran all the way from Florida to Michigan. It’s the longest thoroughfare through the country before Route 66.

Another fun thing about Dixie Saloon is that they literally want you to leave your mark. Don’t be surprised if the server hands you a Sharpie and says “Sign where you wish!”

To learn more about all of the great places to eat and see, go to mackinawcity.org

