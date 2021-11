HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Rescue Mission is seeking volunteers ahead of serving more than 1,000 meals the day before Thanksgiving.

The shelter says meals will be provided at Hope College’s DeVos Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Holland Rescue Mission to serve 1,000+ Thanksgiving meals Nov. 24

Click here to become a volunteer.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube