Holland Rescue Mission to serve 1,000+ Thanksgiving meals Nov. 24

HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland homeless shelter is scheduled to provide more than 1,000 meals the day before Thanksgiving this year.

Holland Rescue Mission says the yearly event was canceled last year due to the pandemic, adding this year’s event will take place Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. at Hope College’s DeVos Fieldhouse.

We’re told more than 500 care boxes will also be distributed to families at the event, named the Great Thanksgiving Banquet. Care boxes will reportedly contain various hygiene and cleaning products.

“Whether it’s hosting a table, baking pies or dropping off a turkey, we’re confident that our community members will respond to the outstanding needs we have,” says Volunteer Coordinator Katie Taylor.

Holland Rescue Mission says doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Click here to volunteer and for other information.

