Hudsonville Ice Cream looking to fill 25 positions

HOLLAND, Mich. — Hudsonville Ice Cream announced they are hiring 25 people in the form of materials handlers and technical operators.

Materials handlers manage and monitor fresh ingredients going into Hudsonville ice cream while technical operators make the ice cream and ensure the swirls, ripples, and ribbons in the flavors are up to the highest standards.

Those hired will receive free ice cream and benefits packages that include healthcare, retirement, paid time off, bonus plans, and wellness incentives.

“This is an exciting time of growth for our company and we can’t wait to welcome new team members to Hudsonville,” Scott Johnson, Human Resources Director at Hudsonville. “From upgrading manufacturing capabilities, to adding a new on-site cold storage facility, we’re committed to expanding and investing in our headquarters in Holland. We have great talent and we want them to be a part of a career where ice cream is in the career description. We’re calling on career seekers in West Michigan to be part of all we are achieving as a company”

Those interested in the positions can learn more at indeed.com. Information on Hudsonville Ice Cream can be found on www.hudsonvilleicecream.com.