Holland Waterfront Celtic Festival and Highland Games kicks off Friday at Ottawa County Fairgrounds

The Holland Waterfront Celtic Festival and Highland Games are back, startig today and going into Saturday at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds.

Starting at 4:00 p.m. of Friday, attendees can experience live music, food, a Guinness - for those 21 or older - and the Scottish Highland Games.



Hours

- Friday, June 26 , hours are 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM (21 & Older ONLY!)

- Saturday, June 27 , hours are 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM (all ages)

This year's festival features three new attractions:

Scottish Highland Cattle

Border Collie sheep herding

Irish music session

Friday tickets are $22.50 for those 21 and older and include a free return admission on Saturday for the games.

Saturday tickets are $14.50 per person. Attendees 15 and under are free.

Tickets are on sale now.

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