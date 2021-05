HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Fire Department responded to a fire in the area of Orlando Avenue and East 10th Street this afternoon, according to the City of Holland.

We’re told the fire was located in the attic space and had begun to burn through the roof.

The City says firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before the home suffered further damage.

Officials say the fire is believed to have started near a bathroom vent fan.

