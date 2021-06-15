Downtown Holland Social District opens Friday

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Downtown Holland Social District is scheduled to open Friday, June 18, according to representatives of Downtown Holland.

We’re told the district will be open to the public every day between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m., with exceptions for festivals, special events, parades, etc.

Four businesses will participate in the social district with more pending approval, Downtown Holland tells us.

“We so excited to open the Downtown Holland Social District this Friday,” says Authority Coordinator Amy Sasamoto. “We’re pleased to be able offer patrons the opportunity to enjoy a drink while they wait for their table or while they window shop, and we hope it helps add to the vibrant and welcoming atmosphere that both locals and visitors expect to find in Downtown Holland.”

Officials say patrons 21 and older may buy alcoholic beverages from participating businesses and drink outside while on the sidewalk.

Click here to view the full rules, boundary map and a list of participating businesses.

