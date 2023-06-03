Watch Now
Afternoon fire at Padnos in Holland leaves behind heavy smoke

People are advised to avoid heavy smoke in area of Pine Avenue & Sixth Street
Holland Department of Public Safety
Firefighters extinguish a fire at Padnos Iron and Metals in Holland on Saturday afternoon.
Posted at 2:58 PM, Jun 03, 2023
HOLLAND, Mich. — Firefighters put out a Saturday afternoon fire at Padnos Iron and Metals, but heavy smoke lingered afterward.

At 12:24 p.m. Saturday, the Holland Department of Public Safety Fire Division responded to a report of a fire in the area of Pine Avenue and West Sixth Street at Padnos' recycling facility. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters discovered a fire confined to a large pile of vehicles and other recyclable materials that were being prepared for shredding.

With assistance from Padnos personnel on scene, crews began extinguishing the fire and heavy smoke, most of which was being blown out over Lake Macatawa by winds. Firefighters said that those people downwind of the fire should seek shelter in an enclosed building until the fire is completely out and that residents should remain inside and close windows and doors.

Padnos personnel were also separating the fire pile from other recyclables.

Pine Avenue was closed to traffic. Firefighters advised those not living there to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

